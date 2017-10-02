Analyzing Westar Energy (WR) and Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (EDN)

Westar Energy (NYSE: WR) and Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Westar Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westar Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westar Energy and Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westar Energy $2.55 billion 2.76 $1.06 billion $2.38 20.84 Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) $1.07 billion 1.67 $120.00 million N/A N/A

Westar Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor).

Profitability

This table compares Westar Energy and Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westar Energy 13.33% 8.87% 2.97% Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) 2.21% 103.81% 2.09%

Dividends

Westar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) does not pay a dividend. Westar Energy pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westar Energy has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Westar Energy has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westar Energy and Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westar Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Westar Energy currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.33%. Given Westar Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westar Energy is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor).

Summary

Westar Energy beats Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc. is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita. Both the Company and KGE conduct business using the name Westar Energy. The Company supplies electric energy at retail to customers in Kansas. The Company also supplies electric energy at wholesale to municipalities and electric cooperatives in Kansas, and has contracts for the sale or purchase of wholesale electricity with other utilities. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,292 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity in service.

About Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires. The Company’s concession area of approximately 4,637 square kilometers is divided into three operating territories: Region I, which consists of over 251 square kilometers; Region II, which consists of approximately 1,761 square kilometers, and Region III, which consists of over 2,625 square kilometers. Region I includes Ciudad de Buenos Aires, San Isidro, Vicente Lopez, San Martin and Tres de Febrero districts. Region II includes La Matanza, Moron, Hurlingham, Ituzaingo, Merlo, Marcos Paz and Gral. Las Heras districts. Region III includes Pilar, Escobar, Tigre, San Fernando, San Miguel, Malvinas Argentinas, Jose C. Paz, Moreno and Gral. Rodriguez districts.

