Analyzing West Corporation (WSTC) and Alcatel Lucent SA (ALU)

West Corporation (NASDAQ: WSTC) and Alcatel Lucent SA (NYSE:ALU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of West Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of West Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for West Corporation and Alcatel Lucent SA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Corporation 0 5 0 0 2.00 Alcatel Lucent SA 0 0 0 0 N/A

West Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given West Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Corporation is more favorable than Alcatel Lucent SA.

Profitability

This table compares West Corporation and Alcatel Lucent SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Corporation 9.39% -59.08% 7.03% Alcatel Lucent SA 14.83% 86.14% 10.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Corporation and Alcatel Lucent SA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Corporation $2.29 billion 0.86 $636.33 million $2.51 9.35 Alcatel Lucent SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Alcatel Lucent SA.

Dividends

West Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Alcatel Lucent SA does not pay a dividend. West Corporation pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About West Corporation

West Corporation is a provider of communication and network infrastructure services. The Company helps its clients communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a portfolio of solutions that include unified communications services, safety services, and interactive services, such as automated notifications, specialized agent services and telecom services. The Company’s segments include Unified Communications Services, which includes collaboration services, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and telecom services; Safety Services, which includes carrier services, government solutions and advanced services; Interactive Services, including outbound (proactive notifications-voice, text/short messaging service (SMS) and chat), inbound speech solutions (interactive voice response or IVR), Web, mobile and professional services, and Specialized Agent Services, which includes healthcare advocacy services, cost management services and revenue generation.

About Alcatel Lucent SA

Alcatel Lucent SA is a provider of Internet protocol (IP) networking, ultra-broadband access and cloud technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments for the networks business. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment consists of Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks business groups. The IP Networks and Applications segment consists of Internet protocol (IP)/Optical Networks and Applications and Analytics business groups. Its other segment consists of businesses run as separate operations (Alcatel Submarine Networks and Radio Frequency Systems (RFS)). The Company offers a range of solutions, including Communications and collaboration, IP Core Routing, IP/optical integration, long term evolution (LTE) Ultra-Broadband, Software-defined networking and Vplus. The Company offers a range of consulting, managed, maintenance and professional services, including Bell Labs Consulting and Build, Operate and Manage (BOM) Solution for Mobility Networks. The main shareholder is Nokia.

