Analyzing Waters Corporation (WAT) & Its Rivals

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Waters Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Waters Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Waters Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waters Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 24.26% 23.91% 11.89% Waters Corporation Competitors -332.35% -32.72% -12.50%

Risk & Volatility

Waters Corporation has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waters Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation $2.21 billion $766.04 million 27.12 Waters Corporation Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -70.77

Waters Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Waters Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waters Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 2 6 5 0 2.23 Waters Corporation Competitors 420 2199 3408 123 2.53

Waters Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $184.73, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 19.12%. Given Waters Corporation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waters Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments through its TA product line. It is also a developer and supplier of software-based products that interface with the Company’s instruments, as well as other suppliers’ instruments. Its LC and LC-MS instruments are utilized in a range of industries to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify a range of compounds.

