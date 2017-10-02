Analyzing Methanex Corporation (MEOH) and Its Rivals

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) is one of 35 public companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Methanex Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Methanex Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Methanex Corporation pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 55.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Methanex Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Methanex Corporation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Methanex Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex Corporation 1 4 8 0 2.54 Methanex Corporation Competitors 190 1007 1282 56 2.47

Methanex Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $59.62, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Methanex Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Methanex Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Methanex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex Corporation 8.92% 12.43% 4.96% Methanex Corporation Competitors -28.00% 23.66% 5.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Methanex Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex Corporation $2.58 billion $572.88 million 20.04 Methanex Corporation Competitors $4.37 billion $977.53 million 32.53

Methanex Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Methanex Corporation. Methanex Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Methanex Corporation beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Methanex Corporation

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers. The Company’s subsidiary, Waterfront Shipping Company Limited, operates its fleet, which is made up of over 20 vessels ranging from 3,000 to 50,000 deadweight tons of capacity. It has over three production facilities in New Zealand that supply methanol primarily to customers in Asia Pacific. The Company operates over two plants in Trinidad, Titan and Atlas, which supply methanol to markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America. Its joint venture facility in Egypt supplies methanol to markets in Europe and Asia Pacific. Its plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta, supplies methanol to customers in North America.

