Analyzing Ellington Financial (EFC) and Its Rivals

Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail & Mortgage Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ellington Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ellington Financial Competitors 158 565 522 23 2.32

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.60%. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies have a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Ellington Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Ellington Financial pays out 257.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 26.67% 5.48% 1.32% Ellington Financial Competitors 14.79% -27.48% 0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $69.62 million N/A 22.59 Ellington Financial Competitors $678.45 million $169.32 million 12.38

Ellington Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial. Ellington Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC is a specialty finance company that acquires and manages mortgage-related and other financial assets. The Company’s targeted assets include residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), backed by loans for which the principal and interest payments are not guaranteed by a United States Government agency or a United States Government-sponsored entity, collectively referred to as non-Agency RMBS; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government agency or the United States government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS); consumer loans and asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by consumer loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; residential mortgage loans; collateralized loan obligations (CLOs); corporate debt and equity, including distressed debt and equity, and mortgage-related derivatives.

