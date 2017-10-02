Analyzing Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) & Sonic Corp. (SONC)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) and Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Sonic Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 4.81% 5.90% 3.08% Sonic Corp. 13.23% -44.21% 9.71%

Dividends

Sonic Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Del Taco Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Sonic Corp. pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Del Taco Restaurants and Sonic Corp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sonic Corp. 1 7 5 0 2.31

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Sonic Corp. has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.71%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Sonic Corp..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Sonic Corp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Corp. has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Sonic Corp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $468.58 million 1.27 $67.62 million $0.56 27.39 Sonic Corp. $515.82 million 2.06 $158.68 million $1.50 16.97

Sonic Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants. Sonic Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sonic Corp. beats Del Taco Restaurants on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes. The Company’s menu features items, such as its Platos plated meals, Epic Burritos, Handcrafted Ensaladas and Fresca Bowls, as well as items on its Buck & Under Menu. As of January 3, 2017, the Company had 310 Company-operated and 241 franchise-operated restaurants. The Platos menu offering consists of individually plated meals complete with an entree, two sides, and chips and salsa. The Company’s menu also includes quesadillas, bowls and handcrafted ensaladas, as well as burgers and fries.

About Sonic Corp.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board. At a Sonic Drive-In, a customer drives into one of the parking spaces, orders through the intercom speaker system and has the food delivered by a carhop and Sonic Drive-Ins also include a drive-thru lane and patio seating to provide customers with alternative dining options. Its food items include specialty drinks, such as cherry limeades and slushes, ice cream desserts and chicken sandwiches and hamburgers.

