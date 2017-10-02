Analyzing Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) and Its Peers

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Axcelis Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 9.10% 12.52% 8.41% Axcelis Technologies Competitors 6.59% 12.25% 7.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axcelis Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Axcelis Technologies Competitors 110 659 1348 51 2.62

Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.40%. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies have a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $324.69 million $37.37 million 30.06 Axcelis Technologies Competitors $1.64 billion $379.05 million 10.28

Axcelis Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies rivals beat Axcelis Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. The Company offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. The Company’s Purion XE high energy system combines its radio frequency (RF) Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform. The Company also offers the Purion M medium current system. The Company’s Purion M systems also offer differentiation for specialty applications, such as hot silicon carbide. The Company’s Purion H high current system is extendable into ultra-low energy applications to satisfy future process requirements, including leakage current performance.

