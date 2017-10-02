Analysts Set The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Target Price at $142.57

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The Middleby Corporation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get The Middleby Corporation alerts:

In related news, Director Gordon Obrien sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $679,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,007,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 10.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Target Price at $142.57” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/analysts-set-the-middleby-corporation-midd-target-price-at-142-57.html.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) traded down 1.68% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,641 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.82. The Middleby Corporation has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $150.87.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.49 million. The Middleby Corporation had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post $5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.