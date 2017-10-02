Analysts Set Tahoe Resources Inc (THO) PT at $10.68

Shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CSFB upgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Tahoe Resources Inc alerts:

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) traded down 1.68% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 643,261 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Tahoe Resources has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

In related news, insider James Voorhees bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,050.00. Also, Director Ronald Wayne Clayton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$111,000.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/analysts-set-tahoe-resources-inc-tho-pt-at-10-68.html.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.