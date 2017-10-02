Analysts Set Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) PT at $70.67

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Pampa Energia (NYSE PAM) traded up 1.24% on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 167,545 shares. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $66.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 32.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energia SA is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena SA, Central Termica Guemes SA, Central Termica Loma de la Lata SA and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector.

