Analysts Expect SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications Corporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. SBA Communications Corporation posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications Corporation.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). SBA Communications Corporation had a net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $427.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. SBA Communications Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $148.00) on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications Corporation from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ SBAC) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.33. The company had a trading volume of 573,883 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 492.54 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $154.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average of $132.98.

In other SBA Communications Corporation news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 9,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $1,358,844.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,258.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $227,769.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,069.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

