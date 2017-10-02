Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $265.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $271.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $265.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS AG downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) opened at 62.49 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,173,900. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

