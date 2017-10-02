Analysts Expect American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. American Tower Corporation (REIT) reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation (REIT) will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Tower Corporation (REIT).

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

In other American Tower Corporation (REIT) news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $4,960,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,704.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,000 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $717,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,095.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,747 shares of company stock worth $9,954,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 28.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE AMT) opened at 136.68 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $148.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

