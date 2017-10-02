Analysts Anticipate Versartis, Inc. (VSAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Versartis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($1.06). Versartis posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Versartis will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Versartis.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.20).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Versartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

In other Versartis news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,130,000 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $7,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Versartis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after acquiring an additional 253,632 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versartis during the first quarter valued at $4,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Versartis by 334.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Versartis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versartis during the first quarter valued at $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Versartis (NASDAQ VSAR) traded up 5.102% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.575. 1,414,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $91.61 million. Versartis has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone, somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s first indication for somavaratan is pediatric GHD.

