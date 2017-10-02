Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 45.931829492123 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Anadarko Petroleum Corporation alerts:

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) opened at 48.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $73.33. The stock’s market capitalization is $27.37 billion.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.12) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $62.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays PLC cut Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $78.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/anadarko-petroleum-corporation-apc-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.