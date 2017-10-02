Amphenol Corporation (APH) Holdings Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,040,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,214 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.53% of Amphenol Corporation worth $1,922,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,355,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,800,937,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,560,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,255,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,061,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,356,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,171,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $866,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 900,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol Corporation news, SVP Luc Walter sold 110,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $8,578,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,200 shares of company stock worth $33,886,886 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amphenol Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE APH) traded down 0.06% during trading on Monday, hitting $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 332,995 shares. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Amphenol Corporation had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Amphenol Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Amphenol Corporation Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

