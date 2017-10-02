Amino Technologies Plc (AMO) Insider Sells £81,200 in Stock

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) insider Michael Bennett sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.73), for a total value of £81,200 ($109,198.49).

Michael Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Bennett sold 207,500 shares of Amino Technologies Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.78), for a total value of £429,525 ($577,629.10).

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Bennett sold 130,000 shares of Amino Technologies Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.78), for a total value of £269,100 ($361,888.11).

On Tuesday, September 5th, Michael Bennett sold 50,000 shares of Amino Technologies Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.64), for a total value of £98,000 ($131,791.29).

On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael Bennett sold 850,000 shares of Amino Technologies Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.49), for a total value of £1,572,500 ($2,114,712.21).

On Tuesday, August 29th, Michael Bennett purchased 600,000 shares of Amino Technologies Plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,080,000 ($1,452,393.76).

On Tuesday, August 8th, Michael Bennett sold 1,000,000 shares of Amino Technologies Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £1,900,000 ($2,555,137.17).

On Monday, July 17th, Michael Bennett sold 1,000,000 shares of Amino Technologies Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £1,900,000 ($2,555,137.17).

Shares of Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) traded down 0.25% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,932 shares. Amino Technologies Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 138.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 222.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 145.52 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMO. FinnCap increased their price objective on Amino Technologies Plc from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Amino Technologies Plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.27) target price on shares of Amino Technologies Plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Amino Technologies Plc Company Profile

Amino Technologies Plc is engaged in providing Internet protocol (IP)/Cloud video software and device solutions. The Company develops a range of products and solutions designed to help broadband network operators deliver entertainment and associated connected home services to the consumer. It operates through the development and sale of broadband network software and systems segment.

