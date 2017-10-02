Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stake Held by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) traded down 0.23% on Monday, reaching $186.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,544 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $191.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.41.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

