Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays PLC

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.
Shares of Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE AMP) traded up 0.43% on Monday, reaching $149.15. 295,005 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.88. Ameriprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $149.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16.
Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Ameriprise Financial Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial Services will post $11.28 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,855,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,189.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James M. Cracchiolo sold 97,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $14,111,835.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 474,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,593,689.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,479,126. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 10,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ameriprise Financial Services Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.
