Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.94 Million Position in Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116,513 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Orbital ATK worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Orbital ATK by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital ATK during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE OA) opened at 133.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.31. Orbital ATK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $133.39.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Orbital ATK, Inc. will post $6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider Frank L. Jr. Culbertson sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $211,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $40,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,002 shares of company stock worth $316,492. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

