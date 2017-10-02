Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.08 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,360,000 after acquiring an additional 329,254 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $126,547,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 498,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 153,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ GLPI) opened at 36.89 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 141.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

