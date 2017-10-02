Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.40% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. worth $20,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 1.5% in the first quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 5.2% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 47,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 146,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE VLRS) opened at 11.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 197.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post ($0.39) EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the airline passenger transportation sector. The Company operates as an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC). Its activities are divided into two geographical regions: Mexico (national operations), as well as the Unites States and Central America (international operations).

