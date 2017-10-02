American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has been assigned a $28.00 target price by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Vanguard Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) traded up 1.97% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,808 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $695.43 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.26. American Vanguard Corporation has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.50.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. American Vanguard Corporation had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.56%. American Vanguard Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Corporation will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David` T. Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after buying an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,986 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,351,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,215 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 32.6% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 871,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 214,141 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 57.7% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 701,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 256,637 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

