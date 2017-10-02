American Express Company (AXP) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American Express makes up 3.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 993,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $76,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,878 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 789,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $66,807,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,836 shares in the company, valued at $75,297,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $513,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 949,387 shares of company stock worth $80,451,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company (NYSE AXP) opened at 90.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $95.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

