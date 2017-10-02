Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Lifted by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 73,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 560.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Instinet dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Vetr downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,132.46 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.47.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.52, for a total transaction of $536,666.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,444,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.39, for a total transaction of $701,046.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 961.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $973.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $952.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $710.10 and a 1-year high of $1,083.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $37.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.18 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

