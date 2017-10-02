Amalgamated Bank Buys 19,197 Shares of First Data Corporation (FDC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Data Corporation were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Data Corporation by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Data Corporation by 1,276.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Data Corporation by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of First Data Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 39.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 81,858 shares of First Data Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,487,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan acquired 118,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $2,103,984.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,122,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,496.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 340,217 shares of company stock worth $6,139,786 and have sold 151,830 shares worth $2,754,035. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of First Data Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Data Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Data Corporation from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

First Data Corporation (FDC) opened at 18.04 on Monday. First Data Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.74.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. First Data Corporation had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Data Corporation will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

First Data Corporation Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

