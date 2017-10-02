Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of Alteryx (AYX) opened at 20.37 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $1.20 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post ($0.33) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 600,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $12,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayendra Das sold 5,100,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $103,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,673,272 shares of company stock worth $56,572,529 and have sold 7,700,000 shares worth $155,848,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 330,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 129,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alteryx by 685.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc is a United States-based provider of self-service data analytics software. The Company offers various products, such as Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer is a repeatable workflow for self-service data analytics. Alteryx Designer allows data analysts by combining data preparation, data blending, and analytics-predictive, statistical and spatial-using the same user interface.

