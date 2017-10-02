Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Position Increased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 973.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $939.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $743.59 and a 52 week high of $1,008.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,210.00 target price (up from $1,170.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,053.55 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/alphabet-inc-googl-position-increased-by-moody-lynn-lieberson-llc.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.