Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Sidoti started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ AOSL) opened at 16.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company’s portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 1,600 products, as of June 30, 2016. The Company’s product portfolio consists of two categories: power discretes and power integrated circuits (ICs).

