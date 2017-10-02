Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ALNY) opened at 117.49 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. The stock’s market cap is $10.78 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.12). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.53% and a negative net margin of 670.81%. The company had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 76,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,681,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 165,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,539,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $148,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

