Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.22

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.22 and last traded at $124.20, with a volume of 1,478,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $102.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

The company’s market cap is $11.30 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.53% and a negative net margin of 670.81%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.19) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 76,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 165,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,539,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-124-22.html.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.