Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 40 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of UMB Financial Corporation worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,075,000 after purchasing an additional 198,343 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) opened at 74.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.84 million. UMB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. UMB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. UBS AG raised UMB Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised UMB Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $74.00 price objective on UMB Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial Corporation

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

