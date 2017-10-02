Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ ARLP) traded down 1.81% during trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 419,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.68 million. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Neafsey purchased 10,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $195,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 26.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 201,213 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $964,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 19.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

