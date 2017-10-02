Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR) Receives $31.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALDR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
In other news, Director Stephen M. Dow acquired 25,000 shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 3,047.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR) traded up 0.41% on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 2,367,323 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $832.88 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $34.30.
Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 518.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alder BioPharmaceuticals will post ($5.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alder BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.
