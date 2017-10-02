Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) SVP Sells $96,500.00 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Michel Dahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michel Dahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akebia Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Michel Dahan sold 5,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 504,449 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company’s market capitalization is $923.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.57) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/akebia-therapeutics-inc-akba-svp-sells-96500-00-in-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,188,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 639,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 399,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.