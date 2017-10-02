Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) SVP Sells $96,500.00 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Michel Dahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michel Dahan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Michel Dahan sold 5,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 504,449 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company’s market capitalization is $923.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $20.25.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.57) EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,188,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 639,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 399,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).
