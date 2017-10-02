Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) Short Interest Up 168.0% in September

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,743 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the August 31st total of 571,132 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AKCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ AKCA) opened at 27.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock’s market cap is $1.78 billion.
In other Akcea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc bought 3,125,000 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,884,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,076,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About Akcea Therapeutics
Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).
Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.