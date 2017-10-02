Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.07 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 48.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $71.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.51 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post $2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $234,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,451.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 19,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $999,767.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,861 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,687.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,016. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,562,553 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $824,981,000 after buying an additional 424,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,177,452 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $368,794,000 after buying an additional 717,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 41.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,849,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,545,000 after buying an additional 1,428,886 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 44.0% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,212,227 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,001,000 after buying an additional 981,069 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 2,855,493 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $170,473,000 after buying an additional 381,300 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

