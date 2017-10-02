Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Decreased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.2% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 558,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 431,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) traded up 0.07% during trading on Monday, reaching $151.32. 201,249 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.00 and a 12-month high of $152.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/air-products-and-chemicals-inc-apd-stake-decreased-by-zurich-insurance-group-ltd-fi.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. BidaskClub downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.