Air Lease Corporation (AL) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,889 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Air Lease Corporation worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease Corporation by 14,924.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,494,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,852,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $8,126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,938,000 after purchasing an additional 197,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Air Lease Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Lease Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease Corporation from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

In other Air Lease Corporation news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $300,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,079.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jie Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,363. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease Corporation (AL) opened at 42.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $43.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Air Lease Corporation had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $380.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post $3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Air Lease Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

About Air Lease Corporation

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

