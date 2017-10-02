AHL Partners LLP Has $10.59 Million Position in International Game Technology (IGT)

AHL Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,013 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP owned 0.29% of International Game Technology worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,280,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386,229 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 237,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 121,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in International Game Technology by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) traded down 0.86% on Monday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,291 shares. International Game Technology has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $32.07. The company’s market capitalization is $4.94 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that International Game Technology will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

