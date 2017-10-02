AHL Partners LLP Grows Stake in Aetna Inc. (AET)

AHL Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,554 shares during the quarter. Aetna accounts for 0.4% of AHL Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Aetna were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AET. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aetna during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aetna by 206.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Aetna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC purchased a new stake in Aetna in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Aetna during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AET shares. BidaskClub cut Aetna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Aetna from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aetna from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

Shares of Aetna Inc. (AET) traded up 0.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 452,016 shares. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.70. Aetna Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $164.52.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Aetna news, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,734.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $2,472,527.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,404,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

