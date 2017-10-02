Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.25.

Ag Growth International (TSE AFN) opened at 53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $857.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $60.26.

In other news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$468,320.00.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The Company focuses on grain handling, storage and conditioning products. The Company’s products service both Farm and Commercial markets, and sells to farmers, contractors and corporate entities. The Company manufactures in Canada, the United States and Europe.

