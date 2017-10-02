Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 426,661 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,758,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,155,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 208,237.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,712,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,766,000 after buying an additional 9,708,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. CL King upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) opened at 35.01 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings had a return on equity of 153.06% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

GenCorp Inc, incorporated in 1915, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, and armaments for precision tactical and long range weapon systems applications.

