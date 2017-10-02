Advisor Group Inc. Sells 13,193 Shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.6% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 317,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 70.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 84,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 129,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter.

"Advisor Group Inc. Sells 13,193 Shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)"

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) opened at 11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

