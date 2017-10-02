Advisor Group Inc. Sells 10,272 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,928,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,053,000 after purchasing an additional 282,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,848,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,133,000 after buying an additional 231,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,875,000 after buying an additional 9,356,825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,959,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,297,000 after buying an additional 380,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,918,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,718,000 after buying an additional 1,225,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) opened at 15.02 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.99 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $593.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.82 million. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CY shares. TheStreet raised Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Cypress Semiconductor Corporation news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 30,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $431,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Nazarian sold 250,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $3,526,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,463.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

