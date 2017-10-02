Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 6,511 Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 77,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 166,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Marathon Oil Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 price target on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Vetr downgraded Marathon Oil Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.22 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) opened at 13.56 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $11.52 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 140.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil Corporation’s payout ratio is -2.55%.

About Marathon Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

