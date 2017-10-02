Accenture PLC (ACN) Stake Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,221,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total value of $284,372.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,383,620.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,573. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture PLC from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Accenture PLC from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.12.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) opened at 135.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.97. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

