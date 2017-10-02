Accenture PLC (ACN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

“4QFY17 Revenues and earnings beat. Accenture reported 4QFY17 net revenue of $9.15 bn (+7.8% y/y, +8% cc), vs. guidance of $8.85-9.10 bn, our estimate of $9.07 bn and the FactSet consensus of $9.01 bn. Operating margin for the quarter was 14.2%, in line with our estimate of 14.2%, just below the consensus of 14.3%, but above the 14.1% in 4QFY16. EPS of $1.48 was above our estimate of $1.47, and the consensus of $1.46.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Get Accenture PLC alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accenture PLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $131.50) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.12.

Accenture PLC (ACN) opened at 135.07 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Accenture PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/accenture-plc-acn-rating-reiterated-by-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s payout ratio is 44.49%.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total transaction of $284,372.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,383,620.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $254,014.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock worth $2,634,573 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 23.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 64.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.