Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Stock Price Up 0%

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 437,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 392,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Research Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Acacia Research Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acacia Research Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $235.28 million.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Acacia Research Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Research Corporation will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 22,600 shares of Acacia Research Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $89,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,506.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Walsh III acquired 25,000 shares of Acacia Research Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,164.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 147,250 shares of company stock valued at $520,303 in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Corporation by 17,904.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research Corporation by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research Corporation by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acacia Research Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

