Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 173,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific Corporation from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut Union Pacific Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

In related news, EVP Cameron A. Scott sold 17,604 shares of Union Pacific Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,894,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,592 shares. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.06 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

